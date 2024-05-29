Detransitioner Lawsuit to Move Forward in N.C.

A North Carolina judge earlier this month ruled that a lawsuit filed by Prisha Mosley against medical professionals who she says pressed her to undergo gender transition procedures as a teen could move forward, making it the first detransitioner suit to proceed in court, according to media reports.

"The court has determined as a matter of law that the allegations of Plaintiff's Complaint, treated as true, are sufficient to state a claim upon which relief may be granted," North Carolina Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin said earlier this month.

Mosley in July of last year filed a lawsuit against several health care facilities and doctors on seven counts of fraud, facilitating fraud, breach of fiduciary duty rising to the level of constructive fraud, civil conspiracy, medical malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and unfair and deceptive trade practices after she says they lied to her and misled her into "life-altering medical procedures that only" caused harm.

Ervin dismissed the charges of breach of fiduciary duty, medical malpractice, negligent infliction, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The charges of fraud and civil conspiracy still stand.

Mosley's attorney said the suit is believed to be the first "detransitioner" lawsuit permitted to continue in the judicial system.

"This is the first substantive ruling we are aware of in which a Court has held that a detransitioner's case against her health care professionals is legally viable," Payne said in a statement. "We are honored to represent Prisha as she pursues justice for herself and her family and tries to prevent what happened to her from happening to others."

Mosley said she trusted health care providers to take care of her.

"Because of that relationship of trust, and my vulnerable condition, I believed what they said and I thought they were treating me properly," she wrote in an op-ed for Fox News last year.

"Instead of addressing my severe mental health issues and helping me feel comfortable in my feminine body, my doctors and counselors pushed me into the belief that damaging my body was the answer. It was not the answer. Their "care" — in the form of testosterone injections and breast surgery — left me broken, with extreme physical injuries and without my body parts. It did not cure my mental health problems and instead made them worse."