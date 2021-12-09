Lawsuit: Mich. School Shooter Posted Threats on Social Media Before Rampage

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley posted chilling threats on social media days before he reportedly shot four students, according to a federal civil lawsuit filed Thursday.

The action was filed in federal court in Detroit by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

Named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member.

“The horror of November 30, 2021 was entirely preventable,” the lawsuit says. “Each and every Defendant named herein created and increased the dangers then-existing at Oxford High School.”

The suit was posted by Law & Crime.

The victims are claiming principal Wolf and Thorne made "the student victims less safe" before shooting suspect Crumbley allegedly brought a weapon to school and opened fire on his classmates.

"By way of example, and not limitation, previous to the November 30, 2021 incident, Ethan Crumbley posted countdowns and threats of bodily harm, including death, on his social media accounts, warning of violent tendencies and murderous ideology prior to actually coming to school with the handgun and ammunition to perpetuate the slaughter," the suit claims.

The suit offered the example of a "threat on social media included an update to his twitter account the night before which read, 'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.'"

The suit also claims that about mid-November, "multiple concerned parents" told Wolf, the high school principal, of "concerns about threats to students made on social media."

"The parents’ communications to Wolf in in part stated, 'I know it’s been investigated but my kid doesn’t feel safe at school. He didn’t even want to go back to school today.'"

On Nov. 16, Wolf emailed parents, the suit says, "indicating, 'I know I’m being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS ... large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors.'"

Thorne also "warned the students, via loudspeaker, to stop spreading information over social media and to stop relying on information on social media, reiterating that there were no threats that posed any danger to students at Oxford High School," the lawsuit claims.

The four students who died in the shooting are 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 15-year-old Justin Shilling.