Lawmakers to Fight Trump's Plan to Restore Confederate Base Names

Lawmakers from both parties are gearing up for a potential fight with former President Donald Trump if he attempts to reverse the renaming of military bases that were originally named after Confederate generals, Politico reported.

The bipartisan effort to remove Confederate honors from U.S. military installations has triggered renewed tensions following Trump's vow to restore the old names if he is re-elected.

Trump's proposal to reverse a congressional decision to rename bases — such as changing Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg — has sparked a new culture war. Lawmakers warn that any attempt to undo the renaming will face significant resistance.

During a town hall in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump made his stance clear: "I'm going to promise to you … that we're going to change the name back to Fort Bragg."

This statement was met with sharp bipartisan backlash, as the original renaming was part of a broader effort to remove Confederate references from U.S. military property. Congress mandated the renaming process in 2020 after years of social justice movements calling for the removal of Confederate honors from public spaces.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who helped lead the renaming effort, emphasized that the decision was settled. "The law was passed; it's not going to go backward," Bacon said, referring to legislation establishing a commission to recommend new names for nine Army installations.

The commission's recommendations, including renaming Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, were implemented by the Department of Defense in 2022. Bacon also noted that the original naming of bases after Confederate figures was a "deal made with the Jim Crow South," which he said no longer reflects current values.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who led the effort in the Senate, confirmed Bacon's sentiment, calling Trump's latest remarks a "desperate political stunt." Warren emphasized that the renaming had strong bipartisan support and noted that Congress overrode Trump's veto of the defense bill in 2020 to ensure the renaming process moved forward. "Trump should listen to military leaders who have honored generations of loyal service members by supporting the renaming of these bases," she added.

Trump, however, is not alone in his stance. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have both voiced support for restoring the original names of bases such as Fort Bragg. The issue remains a division among Republicans, with some conservatives continuing to resist the renaming efforts.

The bases were originally named after Confederate leaders like Braxton Bragg, a general known more for his battlefield failures than successes. In the early 20th century, they were named to rally Southern support for World War I.

Paul Arcangeli, former staff director of the House Armed Services Committee, explained that while the renaming was a congressional directive, the Defense Department and military services retain control over base naming decisions. Therefore, a future president could alter base names without requiring new legislation. "It's in the power of the executive," he said.