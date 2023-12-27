×
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts for 2024 Race

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 09:49 PM EST

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that instead of running for reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which she currently represents, she will run in the 4th Congressional District, which is on the other side of the state.

Colorado's 4th District, which is anchored in Douglas County and includes Loveland and the state's rural Eastern Plains, is seen as much more favorable to Republicans than the 3rd District, which spans Colorado's Western Slope into Pueblo and southeastern Colorado. According to a nonpartisan analysis of election results from 2016 to 2020 by staffers for the Colorado Legislature, 3rd District leans 9 percentage points in Republicans' favor while the 4th District leans 27 points toward the GOP.

Boebert won a very close race in the 3rd District in 2022 by 546 votes.

In a Facebook video making the announcement, Boebert said, "I did not arrive at this decision easily. A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations, and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement, and for my children's future."

Boebert stated as well that she plans to move to the 4th District.

The 4th District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who is not running for reelection.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

