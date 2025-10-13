Latino Voters Targeted by Conservative Outreach

Two major conservative organizations, the LIBRE Initiative and Americans for Prosperity — both connected to the Koch network — are launching a nationwide campaign aimed at Latino voters, tying the effort to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

The initiative, branded "One Small Step," will feature local events, civics classes, and paid media efforts focused on promoting free market ideas and limited government principles, according to The Hill.

The campaign, backed by more than $1 million, is expected to begin with educational programs in January, according to LIBRE Initiative spokesperson Israel Ortega.

Daniel Garza, executive director of the LIBRE Initiative, told ABC News that the campaign is designed to engage Latino communities through grassroots activities and messaging that connects patriotic themes with conservative values.

Organizers say the outreach also reflects an acknowledgment of the growing influence of Latino voters in national politics — and their increasing openness to conservative candidates.

Republicans have made notable gains among Latino voters in recent election cycles.

In the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump won 48% of the Hispanic vote, compared to Vice President Kamala Harris' 51%, according to Pew Research Center data — a 12-point increase from Trump's 2020 showing.

The shift underscored how Latino voters are becoming a more competitive and pivotal bloc, particularly in states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Still, recent polling suggests challenges ahead. An Equis Research survey found that about one-third of Latinos who supported Trump in 2024 are not certain they will vote Republican in the 2026 midterms.

A separate New York Times poll from late September showed that just 26% of Hispanic voters approved of Trump's performance in office, while 69% disapproved.

As both parties intensify efforts to win over Latino voters, campaigns like "One Small Step" illustrate the GOP's strategy to build on its 2024 momentum by pairing civic engagement with cultural and historical touchpoints tied to America's founding.

The Times poll of 1,313 registered voters was conducted Sept. 22-27 with a the margin of sampling error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

The Equis Research poll of 1,614 registered Hispanic voters was conducted with Data for Progress July 7-17 with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.