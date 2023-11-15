×
Tags: las vegas | high school | arrested | murder

8 Teens Arrested for Las Vegas High School Killing

Wednesday, 15 November 2023 11:40 AM EST

Eight high school students in Las Vegas between the ages of 13 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal beating of a 17-year-old classmate, Jonathan Lewis Jr., CBS News reported.

The eight suspects were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Las Vegas Police Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said investigators were still working to identify two more students believed to have participated in the Nov. 1 fight that he said was over a pair of wireless headphones and a marijuana vape pen.

Johansson said the local FBI office assisted with the arrests of the eight students Tuesday morning. The two students outstanding will also face murder charges, he said. Their photos will be released at a later date.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says Lewis died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries, Las Vegas ABC 13 reported.

Johansson said Lewis Jr. suffered severe "head trauma" and other injuries until his death about a week after the fight. The coroner's office in Las Vegas ruled the beating a homicide, CBS News reported.

Las Vegas Undersheriff Andrew Walsh called a video of the attack, which has circulated on social media, "extremely disturbing."

It depicts the 17-year-old student being brutally beaten by a group of 15 people near Rancho High School.

Johansson said the initial 911 calls came in after someone found Jonathan unconscious and brought him over to Rancho High, where CCSD says staff members immediately rendered aid until first responders arrived, ABC 13 reported.

The fight, according to LVMPD, happened after the school let out for the day.

On Nov. 7, Jonathan's father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., released the following statement:

"Today at 11:26 a.m., my son was pronounced dead. He will always be so loved. As his dad, I'll forever hold him in my heart, shine even brighter, love even more, and work all my life to bring peace into this world."


Peter Malbin | editorial.malbin@newsmax.com

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

