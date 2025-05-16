WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: las vegas | gym shooting

Two Dead, Others Injured in Las Vegas Gym Shooting

Two Dead, Others Injured in Las Vegas Gym Shooting
Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP)

Friday, 16 May 2025 09:35 PM EDT

There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people and injuring at least three others, Las Vegas police said.

One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

There was no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said. Heavy police presence was seen lined along North Rainbow Boulevard.

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital. Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said in a press conference.

Officials said they are still investigating a motive.

“They said get out, get out, get out,” Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting started, told KLAS-TV. “Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine.”

The Associated Press was not able to reach the athletic club for comment. The University Medical Center confirmed it received four patients, with one in critical condition.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people and injuring at least three others, Las Vegas police said. One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city's west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew ...
las vegas, gym shooting
181
2025-35-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved