Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Won't Run for Senate

Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has decided not to run for the Senate.

The Hill reported Hogan made his announcement at a Tuesday press conference. The outlet said that senior Republicans had been hoping a Hogan candidacy would put another seat in play during the upcoming midterm elections.

"I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate," he said. "I sincerely appreciate all the people who have been encouraging me to consider it. A number of people have said they thought I could make a difference in the Senate. I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator, and that fact has not changed."

Hogan, who is term-limited, is unable to run for reelection this year.

He said he called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to let him know about the decision not to run for the Senate.

Hogan said he also talked with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who is running for reelection.

"I also just spoke with Sen. Van Hollen to let him know that he can rest easy and get a good night's sleep tonight," Hogan said, laughing.

Hogan had said in October he would listen to arguments for him to run for Senate.

But he also said back then: ''I've been saying for a long time that I don't have a lot of interest in the Senate. It's just not the kind of job for me. I'm more of an executive. I'm running a $50 billion-a-year budget with 60,000 employees and making decisions every day."