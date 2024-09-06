Unions Hit Biden Over 2 Percent Federal Worker Raise

Federal labor unions on Friday ripped President Joe Biden's administration for proposing a far lower average pay raise for federal workers than Democrats had pushed for previously, The Washington Post reports.

The White House last week sent a letter to Congress proposing an average pay raise of 2% for civilian federal workers, far less than the 7.4% average raise that congressional Democrats have proposed, according to the Post.

William Shackelford, president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), hit out at the Biden administration in a statement on Friday.

"This below-market pay increase fails to reflect trends in the private sector, where wages and salaries have risen, and unemployment rates are low," Shackelford said. "Nor does it keep up with persistent inflation, leaving civil servants with diminished purchasing power."

"Let's be honest," added Randy Erwin, president of the National Federation of Federal Employees. "A 2% pay adjustment will not keep pace with inflation and amounts to a pay cut for federal workers."

"President Joe Biden has been great for federal employees throughout his administration," he continued, "which is what makes this proposed 2% adjustment so mystifying."

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who sponsored legislation calling for a 7.4% average raise, also criticized the White House proposal, noting that it appears to be lower than the inflation rate over the last 12 months, which according to the consumer price index was 2.9%, and does not include pay raise parity with the military.

"Is inflation higher for the military than it is for civilians?" Connolly said during an interview with the Post. "Is the cost of living different on military base and or in military communities than it is elsewhere in the United States? Are there unique inflationary or cost pressures affecting the military that civilian workforce does not face? The answer to all of that, of course, is no."

The White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement: "The Administration prioritized providing Federal employees with the largest amount available while still maintaining fiscal responsibility and meeting the topline agreed to in the budget deal."