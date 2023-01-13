Ukraine Defense Minister: Kyiv de Facto Member of NATO

Ukraine's defense minister on Friday declared Kyiv a de facto member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, citing member states' financial and military support against Russia's invasion.

"Ukraine as a country, and the armed forces of Ukraine, became [a] member of NATO. De facto, not de jure [by law], because we have weaponry, and the understanding of how to use it," Olekseii Reznikov told the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Reznikov also said his comments would not be controversial to NATO or Russia: "Why [would it be] controversial? It's true. It's a fact," he said.

"I'm sure that in the near future, we'll become member of NATO, de jure."

Ukraine made joining NATO a priority after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and asked the organization to fast track the process last year following Russia's invasion in February.

Its relationship with NATO became a point of contention with Moscow, which demanded that Ukraine not grow too close to the West or formally join the organization. Russian President Vladimir Putin partly justified his invasion by saying he was worried NATO was expanding toward Russia's borders.

In late 2022, Putin threatened "global catastrophe" if NATO forces clashed with Moscow. Many NATO members are providing military aid to the country but have not sent troops to fight for Ukraine, thus avoiding a direct military conflict.

"In any case, putting troops into direct contact, direct conflict, with the Russian army is a very dangerous step, which might lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who speak about it have enough good sense not to take that step," he said.

NATO would be required to defend Ukraine against Russia if Kyiv became a member. A NATO membership requires the unanimous approval of all 30 member nations.

Reznikov told the BBC he was sure that Ukraine would receive more "tanks, fighting aircrafts or jets, and long-range weaponry" because "things were changing" in Western countries.