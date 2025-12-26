Russia Launches Major Attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack early Saturday, with explosions sounding in the city, ⁠air defenses in operation and the Ukrainian military saying missiles ​were being deployed.

The Russian action took place two days before a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ⁠is due to hold in the United States with President Donald Trump to work out details ⁠of an ​accord for ⁠settling the nearly four-year-old war pitting Russia against Ukraine.

Reuters eyewitnesses said air defenses were in action in the city and unofficial Telegram channels reported explosions.

A military Telegram channel said cruise and ballistic missiles were being deployed in the city.