US Diplomat Found Dead in Kyiv Hotel

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 04:48 PM EDT

A U.S. diplomat has been found dead in a Kyiv hotel, according to local media reports.

Strana UA said the body of a U.S. embassy staffer was found Tuesday at Kyiv’s Hilton Hotel.

"Yesterday at about 11:00 a.m. the body of an attaché of the U.S. Embassy was found in a hotel room. No signs of violence were found on the body. The man arrived in Ukraine on June 15," a source told Strana UA.

"According to medical data provided by the U.S. Embassy, ​​the man suffered from high cholesterol," the source added.

Ukrainian outlet News Voice said no autopsy was performed.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the death Wednesday.

"I hate to even bring this up — but I know sometimes conspiracies theories spin out of control — that it is our understanding that he died of natural causes, and there's no sign of foul play," Miller said.

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 04:48 PM
