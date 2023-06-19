×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kroger | shareholder | abortion | right of life

Kroger Shareholder Fight Over Abortion Benefit

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 12:17 PM EDT

Kroger's shareholders on Thursday will vote on a resolution calling for greater transparency with the company's charitable contributions.

The resolution follows the supermarket chain enacting a policy last June to provide up to $4,000 in travel costs to employees seeking out-of-state abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationally.

The high court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization returned the abortion issue to the states.

Attorney Rachel Citak, who earlier this month became president of the Cincinnati Right to Life organization, provided a pro-life video message that will be watched by Kroger shareholders before they vote on a resolution urging the company to reconsider its abortion policy, and for greater transparency in its charitable contributions.

"Two pro-life shareholders [Tom Strobhar and Lou Eichhold] came together to submit a resolution requesting greater transparency in Kroger's charitable contributions, and they yielded that time to speak to the entire board of shareholders of Kroger to Right to Life of Cincinnati," Citak told Newsmax on Monday.

"Right now, Kroger shoppers, Kroger shareholders, Kroger employees, they have no idea how much of the profits are going to organizations in the abortion industry."

Cincinnati Right to Life will renew its push for a boycott of Cincinnati-based Kroger if shareholders are unpersuaded to pass the resolution.

Strobhar is chair of Life Decisions International, which has persuaded other companies, including Disney, to backtrack in financial support to Planned Parenthood, according to Cincinnati Right to Life.

Citak said her organization was inspired by recent campaigns aimed at companies employing woke policies. The financial toll of the pride backlash by conservatives against Anheuser-Busch, Kohl's, and Target has resulted in a collective $28.7 billion loss in market value since the beginning of April, according to Axios.

"I think that that was very inspiring to know that these companies that had enacted principles that were anti-woman were being held accountable," Citak told Newsmax. "We now want to have that same transparency.

"When conservatives speak with their spending, it makes a change. And now we're seeing that shareholder advocacy can realty balance the scales as well."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kroger's shareholders on Thursday will vote on a resolution calling for greater transparency with the company's charitable contributions.
kroger, shareholder, abortion, right of life
356
2023-17-19
Monday, 19 June 2023 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved