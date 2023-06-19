Kroger Shareholder Fight Over Abortion Benefit

Kroger's shareholders on Thursday will vote on a resolution calling for greater transparency with the company's charitable contributions.

The resolution follows the supermarket chain enacting a policy last June to provide up to $4,000 in travel costs to employees seeking out-of-state abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationally.

The high court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization returned the abortion issue to the states.

Attorney Rachel Citak, who earlier this month became president of the Cincinnati Right to Life organization, provided a pro-life video message that will be watched by Kroger shareholders before they vote on a resolution urging the company to reconsider its abortion policy, and for greater transparency in its charitable contributions.

"Two pro-life shareholders [Tom Strobhar and Lou Eichhold] came together to submit a resolution requesting greater transparency in Kroger's charitable contributions, and they yielded that time to speak to the entire board of shareholders of Kroger to Right to Life of Cincinnati," Citak told Newsmax on Monday.

"Right now, Kroger shoppers, Kroger shareholders, Kroger employees, they have no idea how much of the profits are going to organizations in the abortion industry."

Cincinnati Right to Life will renew its push for a boycott of Cincinnati-based Kroger if shareholders are unpersuaded to pass the resolution.

Strobhar is chair of Life Decisions International, which has persuaded other companies, including Disney, to backtrack in financial support to Planned Parenthood, according to Cincinnati Right to Life.

Citak said her organization was inspired by recent campaigns aimed at companies employing woke policies. The financial toll of the pride backlash by conservatives against Anheuser-Busch, Kohl's, and Target has resulted in a collective $28.7 billion loss in market value since the beginning of April, according to Axios.

"I think that that was very inspiring to know that these companies that had enacted principles that were anti-woman were being held accountable," Citak told Newsmax. "We now want to have that same transparency.

"When conservatives speak with their spending, it makes a change. And now we're seeing that shareholder advocacy can realty balance the scales as well."