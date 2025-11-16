New York Jets' Kris Boyd in Critical but Stable Condition after Shooting, Reports Say

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan early Sunday morning and is in critical but stable condition, according to media reports.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said emergency responders transported a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to Bellevue Hospital in "critical but stable" condition, declining to identify the victim by name.

The police spokesperson said there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Jets said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

The New York Post was first to report the shooting.