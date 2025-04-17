WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kremlin | russia | witkoff | ukraine

Kremlin: Trump Envoy Witkoff to Inform Europeans on Ukraine

Thursday, 17 April 2025 06:50 AM EDT

he Kremlin on Thursday said that a meeting between the U.S., Ukraine and European countries in Paris was a chance for U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform them of the current status of talks about the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff had a long conversation last week.

"The United States is continuing to work in this direction with the Europeans and with the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, from the Europeans we see a focus on continuing the war," he said.

Top Ukrainian officials flew on Thursday for a previously unannounced visit to Paris, where Europeans were assembling to plead Kyiv's case to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy, Witkoff.

The high level diplomacy reflects Europe's mounting concern over the U.S. administration's overtures towards Moscow, after the failure so far of Trump's efforts to arrange a ceasefire in the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine war.

Putin held the latest of several meetings with Witkoff in the Russian president's hometown of St. Petersburg last Friday. Russian state media said the talks lasted for more than four hours.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the "bloodbath," but has yet to achieve a breakthrough. Moscow has said it is not easy to agree a settlement. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
he Kremlin on Thursday said that a meeting between the U.S., Ukraine and European countries in Paris was a chance for U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform them of the current status of talks about the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
kremlin, russia, witkoff, ukraine
219
2025-50-17
Thursday, 17 April 2025 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved