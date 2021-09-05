×
Tags: knives | new zealand | terrorist | attack

Knives Removed from New Zealand Supermarket Shelves After Attack

Police keep watch outside the Countdown supermarket at Lynn Mall in Auckland on September 4, 2021, the day after an IS-inspired attacker injured six people in a knife rampage before being shot dead by undercover police. (Diego Opatowski/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 05 September 2021 04:33 PM

A New Zealand terrorist attack that left six people injured has prompted a supermarket chain to remove all its knives and scissors from its shelves.

One general manager of the supermarket chain Countdown said the store was also considering not selling knives in the future.

"Last night, we made the decision to temporarily remove all knives and scissors from our shelves while we consider whether we should continue to sell them," Kiri Hannifin, the general manager for Countdown, said, according to The Hill.

"This is in no way a reflection on our customers, but an act of support for our team. We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday," he added.

Reports have also noted that other supermarkets had taken knives down from their shelves as well.

A Sri Lankan national who was said to be aligned with the ISIS ideology on Friday night entered a Countdown supermarket and attacked several customers.

One person is in serious condition.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack "was carried out by an individual — not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person who is gripped by ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts; let that be where the judgment falls."

In 2019 New Zealand was rocked by a mass shooting carried out by white supremacists who shot and killed 51 people and injured 40 others.

A New Zealand terrorist attack that left six people injured has prompted a supermarket chain to remove all its knives and scissors from its shelves.
