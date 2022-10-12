×
Tags: king charles | uk | christianity | anglican church | catholic church

King Charles: 'No Evidence' He'll be a Christian King

King Charles III in Durham, England. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 October 2022 06:35 PM EDT

There is "no evidence" the newly anointed King Charles III will be a Christian king, according to one author's analysis.

In his review of various sources, Edward Pentin of the New Catholic Register asks if Charles views "Jesus as Lord." In his assessment, Pentin pulls from a former Anglican bishop who was received into the Catholic Church in 2019, Gavin Ashenden.

When asked if the king sees the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion as equals in service of the same Lord, Ashenden replies he sees "no evidence in Charles' public language that he relates to Jesus as Lord" and points out that Charles "has chafed at the exclusiveness of Christianity and only recently committed himself to Anglicanism."

Still, as Adrian Hilton, editor of the Anglican website ArchbishopCranmer.com, points out, while Charles seems to be aware of denominational distinctions between the Anglican and Catholic traditions, "he sees the Church as one and rather laments divisions within."

"He is clearly aware of sacramental differences and interecclesiastical tensions, but doesn't view them as primary issues of salvation," Hilton adds. In 1985, Charles gifted the Pope "a copy of Bede's Ecclesiastical History of the English People also suggests that he views the Church of England as an expression of Catholic continuity."

But above all else, as Pentin pens in one of his later paragraphs, what is "clearer than his commitment to pluralism and religious freedom is the king's passionate concern for the environment." Pentin draws this conclusion from Ashenden, who he paraphrases as saying environmentalism being "closer to Charles' heart than any other particular denomination or creed."

"As Prince Charles, he frequently backed globalist environmental projects, and in 2020," Pentin continues, "he lent his support to the World Economic Forum's controversial 'Great Reset' initiative — a global and secular 'one-world' utopian vision aimed at rebuilding societies after the COVID-19 pandemic based on greater solidarity and a more sustainable economy. Within that same forum, he called for a 'Marshall Plan to save the environment,' which, he predicted, will cost 'trillions, not billions, of dollars.'"

Newsfront
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 06:35 PM
