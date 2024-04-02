LSU Hoops Coach: Team's Anthem Snub Not Intentional

Louisiana State University women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey rejected claims that her team intentionally skipped the national anthem Monday before an NCAA Tournament game against the University of Iowa.

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played," Mulkey said in a press conference after her team's 94-87 loss. "We kind of have a routine where we're on the floor and then they come off [at the] 12-minute mark.

"We just, I don't know, we come in, and we do our pregame stuff. I'm sorry. I, listen, that's nothing intentionally done."

The controversy began when video quickly circulated of the national anthem being played with only Iowa players on the court.

The anthem controversy is just the latest in a series of negative press for Mulkey.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times published an article, which was then edited, describing Mulkey and her LSU players in unflattering terms. The piece referred to the players as "villains" and "dirty debutantes" and likened their Sweet Sixteen game against UCLA as a battle of good vs. evil.

Monday's victory served as revenge for top-seeded Iowa after last year's national title loss to LSU. Iowa will face UConn on Friday in the Final Four.