North Korea's Kim Appears Headed for Russia, Putin Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in the coming days at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Monday.

Earlier, South Korean media, citing unnamed government sources, reported Kim appeared to have left aboard a special train bound for Russia and a summit with Putin.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days," the Kremlin said.

Putin arrived Monday in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

The United States has expressed concern North Korea will provide weapons to Russia.

North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since the invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to "expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts."

Kim's last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia's Interfax news agency said earlier on Monday that Kim was expected to visit Russia's far east "in the coming days."

Whether Kim made the trip for his second summit with Putin had been closely watched by governments because of recent overtures that signaled closer military cooperation between the nuclear-armed North and Russia as it wages its war in Ukraine.

Despite denials by both Pyongyang and Moscow, the United States has said talks are advancing actively for North Korea to supply arms to Russia which has expended vast stocks of weapons in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin would be in the far eastern city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which opened Sunday, but said it had "nothing to say" about a possible visit by Kim.

North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since the invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to "expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts."

Kim's last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper said Kim left Pyongyang late Sunday and would meet Putin as early as Tuesday.

The broadcaster YTN reported the special train would take Kim to North Korea's northeastern border with Russia and the summit was likely to be on Tuesday or Wednesday. Both reports cited unnamed senior South Korean government sources.

Secrecy and Security

Japanese media reported security was being stepped up and refurbishment was taking place at the main train station in the Russian border city of Khasan, where Kim is expected to enter Russia.

Kim does not travel abroad often and, when he does, it is often shrouded in secrecy and security. North Korea's state media have made no mention of any plan by Kim to visit Russia.

He travels by a special train with its signature olive green carriages that are said to be armored and equipped with communications systems and a personal suite for Kim to work and confer with aides.

South Korea's foreign ministry said it was monitoring developments but declined to confirm any details. Officials at South Korea's unification ministry said they had no information to provide, while officials at the National Intelligence Service could not be reached.

A summit between Kim and Putin would likely focus on military cooperation and possibly a deal to supply arms, U.S. and South Korean officials and analysts have said.

The United States has said it would be a "huge mistake" for North Korea to supply Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine and warned Pyongyang would "pay a price."

The deepening relationship between Kim and Putin signals a further global split over the war, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the Korea Chair at the Brussels School of Governance.

"North Korea's support will allow Putin to wage his war for longer, which is bad news for Europe," he said. "It is further proof that much of the world doesn't support Ukraine in the way the U.S. and Europe do, and some countries such as North Korea will openly support Russia without fear of any real consequences."

In Vladivostok, there was a higher police presence than usual on the streets but no North Korean flags had been put up – unlike ahead of Kim's previous trip when the city was adorned with the red five pointed stars that grace the North's flag.