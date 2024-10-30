Kim Jong Un Protected Amid Assassination Fears

Security is reportedly being tightened around North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid concerns that he could face assassination, according to South Korean intelligence sources.

GPS systems are being jammed in the area near the dictator, special equipment capable of detecting drones, and other security measures have been taken, Israel National News reported Wednesday.

The upgrade includes deploying communication jammers and considering drone detection systems, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service informed lawmakers about the increased security but did not mention any specific threats against Kim, The Independent reported.

The South Korean spy agency also reported that North Korea is no longer using its "juche" calendar, the year-numbering system that honors late founder Kim Il-sung as efforts intensify to solidify Kim Jong-Un as North Korea's only leader.

The agency also reported that Kim's daughter, Kim Ju-ae, 12, has been upgraded in status, pointing to increased public appearances including one where she was accompanied by the leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong.

The enhanced security comes after the Pentagon's report that North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers into Russia for training and that some of them have been seen heading to the Ukraine frontline.

The additional troops may be in exchange for Russian technology to enhance North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities, according to U.S. and South Korean sources.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported Monday that some North Korean troops have been seen already in the Kursk border region.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kim in Pyong in June, where they signed a mutual assistance agreement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, in calls with Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, shared intelligence analysis that indicated the North Korean troops may be at the Ukrainian frontlines sooner than expected.

According to a statement from Yoon's office, the South Korean leader called for stronger coordination with Europe's governments to block exchanges between Pyongyang and Moscow.

South Korean officials also warned Tuesday that North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile as early as November in a potential move to coincide with next week's U.S. presidential election.