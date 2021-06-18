×
3 Killed in Tubing Accident at North Carolina Dam

Two young girls in an inflatable tube
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 18 June 2021 06:50 AM

Three people have been found dead and two remain missing after a group of tubers floating along the Dan River in North Carolina went over a dam, local authorities said on Thursday.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that there was a search and rescue operation in place from the Duke Energy plant to Virginia state after five tubers went missing on Wednesday.

A group of nine went tubing around sunset on Wednesday, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told the media.

He said four people were rescued and taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
