Tags: khamenei | trump | iran nukes

Khamenei Rejects Trump's Claim He Destroyed Iran Nukes: Keep Dreaming

Monday, 20 October 2025 09:22 AM EDT

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rejected an offer of renewed talks from U.S. President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

"Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying," Khamenei said according to state media.

Last week, Trump told the Israeli parliament that it would be great if Washington could negotiate a "peace deal" with Tehran, following the start of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

"The U.S. president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei added.

"What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong and coercive."

Western powers accuse Iran of covertly trying to develop a nuclear bomb through enrichment of uranium, and want it to cease such activity. Tehran denies seeking to weaponize enrichment, saying the program has solely civilian energy purposes.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


