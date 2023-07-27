×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin kiley | virginia foxx | legislation | dol | julie su

Kiley, Foxx Intro Bill to Keep Labor Secretary Role Temporary

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 05:58 PM EDT

GOP Reps. Kevin Kiley (Calif.) and Virginia Foxx (N.C.) on Thursday introduced legislation to ensure that the role of Acting Secretary of Labor is a temporary position.

"Having made the worst possible pick for Labor Secretary, which the Senate is rightly rejecting, the President is trying to install his nominee anyways," Kiley said of Julie Su, the nominee picked by President Joe Biden in March to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Su faces bipartisan congressional opposition over losing $32.6 billion in taxpayer funds to fraud and for championing policies that destroyed the livelihoods of tens of thousands of independent workers. Our legislation will prevent Su from indefinitely serving in defiance of Congress and taking her record of failure in California nationwide."

Kiley, who served in the California legislature for six years before joining the House of Representatives in 2023, has been critical of Su since before Biden's nomination — Su served as California labor commissioner.

Su doesn't currently have enough votes to be confirmed in the Senate, but Biden plans to keep her in the role as acting secretary.

"Because Acting Secretary Su has been nominated, there is no clock on how long she can serve," a Labor Department spokesperson told Axios earlier this month. "Because she was already deputy secretary, she is serving under Section 552 of Title 29 of the U.S. Code."

"Her correct title is acting secretary of labor," the spokesperson said.

In a press release sent to Newsmax, Foxx said Su's pathway to confirmation "has stalled."

"For the sake of job creators and working Americans, Biden must pull Su," she wrote.

"Instead, he has stretched the law to bypass a Senate confirmation process. Par for the course for a president accustomed to flouting the law to get his way. I am pleased to support Rep. Kiley's bill to clarify federal law, putting an end to this administration's efforts to skirt the law at the expense of workers and job creators."

H.R. 4957, the Department of Labor Succession Act, clarifies federal law to ensure that the tenure of an Acting Secretary of Labor aligns with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (Vacancies Act). On July 20, Su became the longest serving cabinet member.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP Reps. Kevin Kiley (Calif.) and Virginia Foxx (N.C.) on Thursday introduced legislation that ensures the role of Acting Secretary of Labor is a temporary position.
kevin kiley, virginia foxx, legislation, dol, julie su
367
2023-58-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 05:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved