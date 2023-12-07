Sen. Cramer Says Son Involved in Deadly Police Crash

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., says his son was taken into custody Wednesday after being involved in a police chase that resulted in an accident, killing an officer.

Cramer said his son, Ian, “suffers from severe mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations” and was with his mother at a Bismarck emergency room when he insisted on going to visit his brother Ike, who died in 2018.

“Ian jumped into the driver’s seat and fled,” he said in the statement.

“Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris’ cell phone and lead officers to him in Mercer County, ND. We don’t have more details right now but will work with authorities to properly inform the public,” Cramer added.

Police found Ian Cramer about 75 miles from the state capital in a 2017 Black Chevy Tahoe. He fled again, leading officers from the local sheriff’s office to pursue, according to news reports.

Cramer said in his statement he will take the first flight home to his family “as we grieve what has happened.”