Woman Sues Kellogg for $5M Over Lack of Strawberries in Pop-Tarts

Breakfast food giant Kellogg's is being sued for $5 million by an Illinois woman who says the filling in the strawberry Pop-Tarts are mostly other fruits.

Anita Harris is suing because she says the filling used in the Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries are mostly other fruits.

According to Kellogg's Smart Label, dried pears and apples are listed as ingredients before strawberries.

In the lawsuit, according to WIVB 4, Harris says that the red food coloring also gives a "false impression" that the breakfast pastries contain more strawberries than they actually do.

"Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store," the lawsuit reads.

"Strawberries are the Product's characterizing ingredient … [consumers] believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case."