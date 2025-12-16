Siena Poll: Hochul Tops GOP Rivals by Double Digits

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds double-digit leads over potential Republican opponents in a hypothetical 2026 gubernatorial matchup, according to a Siena College poll of registered voters released Tuesday.

The poll shows Hochul leading Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., 49% to 30% and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman 50% to 25%, with about 1-in-5 voters undecided in each contest.

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said Hochul has the support of more than three-quarters of Democrats against either Republican, while Stefanik and Blakeman each dominate among Republicans.

Greenberg added that Hochul leads among independents by 10 points over Blakeman and 7 points over Stefanik.

In voter perceptions, Hochul's favorability ticked up to 43% favorable to 41% unfavorable, compared with 43%-45% in November, the poll found.

Stefanik's rating was 22%-33%, down from 28%-36% in November, while Blakeman's stood at 13%-17%, little changed from 16%-17% in June.

The Siena survey was conducted Dec. 8-12 among 801 registered New York voters and has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.