Siena Poll: Hochul Tops GOP Rivals by Double Digits

By    |   Tuesday, 16 December 2025 12:53 PM EST

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds double-digit leads over potential Republican opponents in a hypothetical 2026 gubernatorial matchup, according to a Siena College poll of registered voters released Tuesday.

The poll shows Hochul leading Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., 49% to 30% and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman 50% to 25%, with about 1-in-5 voters undecided in each contest. 

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said Hochul has the support of more than three-quarters of Democrats against either Republican, while Stefanik and Blakeman each dominate among Republicans.

Greenberg added that Hochul leads among independents by 10 points over Blakeman and 7 points over Stefanik.

In voter perceptions, Hochul's favorability ticked up to 43% favorable to 41% unfavorable, compared with 43%-45% in November, the poll found.

Stefanik's rating was 22%-33%, down from 28%-36% in November, while Blakeman's stood at 13%-17%, little changed from 16%-17% in June. 

The Siena survey was conducted Dec. 8-12 among 801 registered New York voters and has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

James Morley III

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

