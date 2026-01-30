N.Y. Gov. Hochul Moves to Block Police From Aiding ICE

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled a bill to bar local police from being deputized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for federal civil immigration enforcement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Over the last year federal immigration agents have carried out unspeakable acts of violence against Americans under the guise of public safety. These abuses – and the weaponization of local police officers for civil immigration enforcement – will not stand in New York," Hochul said in a written statement.

"Today, I'm announcing new actions that will safeguard our communities against dangerous federal overreach and ensure that New York law enforcement is focused on keeping New Yorkers safe – not doing the job of ICE."

While most Americans support President Donald Trump's massive deportations after President Joe Biden's wide-open border, opposition to ICE has surged mostly among the left amid a series of high-profile confrontations, fatal shootings, and enforcement tactics.

The killings of civilians during ICE-led operations in Minneapolis ignited protests, including a rare general strike in Minnesota — all while most of the nation remained calm amid many more deportations.

Local governments from Texas to Minnesota have passed resolutions condemning federal immigration deployments, while international tensions flared after an ICE agent's attempt to enter Ecuador's Consulate in Minneapolis drew a diplomatic protest.

Critics have also blasted new ICE surveillance programs and technology contracts, warning that they erode privacy and accountability.

Hochul's proposal would also block federal use of local jails for civil immigration detentions, while still allowing cooperation on criminal cases.

The governor has previously acted against ICE. Earlier this month, she backed bills that would let New Yorkers sue agents for alleged constitutional violations and require judicial warrants for ICE in "sensitive locations."

Immigrant advocates argue these bills are necessary to protect communities from overly aggressive federal enforcement, while critics say they could undermine public safety and hinder cooperation with federal law enforcement.