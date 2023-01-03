Kari Lake Attorney: Court Could Still Overturn Arizona Election

Arizona state Rep. Alexander Kolodin, who filed a brief on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, claimed this week that Lake's efforts to overturn the election could succeed even without evidence of voter fraud.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected Lake's case in a ruling last month, writing that "the law makes clear that Plaintiff if required to show a specific number of votes affected which would impact the Election outcome. The Court was not persuaded that, among other failures of proof, statistical analysis with projected ranges of votes based on assumptions as to people who did not vote, met the burden of clear and convincing evidence of a specific number of votes to be subtracted or added to either Plaintiff or Defendant."

Kolodin said on "Dan Abrams Live" that "there has never been any sort of time bar on resolutions of election challenges on appeal that requires them to get resolved before the swearing-in."

On Monday, Democrat Katie Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona governor.

Kolodin went on to say that "the trial court got it wrong in terms of requiring proof of fraud or some ill intent. That's simply not what Arizona law requires. The only thing that matters is, 'Were there errors? Were they significant enough that they could have changed the results or at least make the results uncertain?'"

Also, Kolodin claimed that "every voter in Maricopa County knows that there were incredibly pervasive errors on Election Day that kind of came up and slapped us all in the face."