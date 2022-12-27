Kari Lake Appeals Ruling Dismissing Arizona Election Lawsuit

Republican Kari Lake has appealed a ruling by an Arizona judge that dismissed her lawsuit challenging the results of her election loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in November's gubernatorial race.

Lake, backed by former President Donald Trump, filed the appeal Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County.

"We're going to appeal this," Lake told Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast Tuesday, a portion of which she shared on her Twitter account. "We think we have absolute merit with this lawsuit, and we're going to appeal it and take it even higher."

Lake filed a lawsuit Dec. 9, challenging the certification of the election she lost to Hobbs by 17,117 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast. She asked the court to either set aside the election results or have Maricopa County, Arizona's largest county, contest the election again.

Lake claimed widespread, intentional misconduct in the county on Election Day, specifically concerning ballot-on-demand printers that malfunctioned at polling sites, and signature verification and ballot chain-of-custody issues. After a two-day trial, Judge Peter Thompson on Saturday struck down eight of her 10 claims in his ruling.

"I am standing up for the people of this state," Lake tweeted Tuesday. "The people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County, whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County."

Thompson is the same judge who Tuesday denied Hobbs' bid to have Lake sanctioned over her lawsuit, although Thompson ordered Lake to reimburse Hobbs $33,000 for court costs.

A hearing date on Lake's appeal has not been set, according to the court's website, although with Hobbs set to be sworn in Jan. 5, the appeal is likely to be expedited.