DeSantis Invites VP Harris to Black History Discussion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss the state's new African American history education standards that Harris called "propaganda."

In a letter to Harris, DeSantis suggested a meeting "as early as Wednesday."

But in a swipe at Harris' designated role to tackle the border crisis, DeSantis, a Republican presidential contender, added: "But of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day.

"Please let me know as soon as possible. What an example we could set for the nation — a serious conversation on the subject of an important issue! I hope you're feeling up to it," the letter stated.

Harris has zeroed in on a contentious line in Florida's history education standards that says teachers should include in lessons how "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Critics of the new curriculum condemn the idea that slaves benefited from bondage; defenders say the line highlights how slaves learned skills despite their enslavement.

"Over the past several weeks, the Biden administration has repeatedly disparaged our state and misinformed Americans about our education system," DeSantis' letter stated. "Our state pushed forward nation-leading stand-alone African American history standards — one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject.

"One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American history. But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight."

DeSantis also asserted he's "unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues," and that Harris would be welcome to visit Tallahassee, Florida, to also speak with William Allen, a former member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights who worked on Florida's African American history curriculum.

DeSantis also said Harris could also invite her own guests, including Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Harris was set to be in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to address the 20th Women's Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention, the Washington Examiner reported — and went to Jacksonville last month, where she blasted the Black history standards as "an attempt to gaslight us."