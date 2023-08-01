×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | ron desantis | black history

DeSantis Invites VP Harris to Black History Discussion

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 09:52 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss the state's new African American history education standards that Harris called "propaganda."

In a letter to Harris, DeSantis suggested a meeting "as early as Wednesday."

But in a swipe at Harris' designated role to tackle the border crisis, DeSantis, a Republican presidential contender, added: "But of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day.

"Please let me know as soon as possible. What an example we could set for the nation — a serious conversation on the subject of an important issue! I hope you're feeling up to it," the letter stated.

Harris has zeroed in on a contentious line in Florida's history education standards that says teachers should include in lessons how "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Critics of the new curriculum condemn the idea that slaves benefited from bondage; defenders say the line highlights how slaves learned skills despite their enslavement.

"Over the past several weeks, the Biden administration has repeatedly disparaged our state and misinformed Americans about our education system," DeSantis' letter stated. "Our state pushed forward nation-leading stand-alone African American history standards — one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject.

"One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American history. But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight."

DeSantis also asserted he's "unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues," and that Harris would be welcome to visit Tallahassee, Florida, to also speak with William Allen, a former member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights who worked on Florida's African American history curriculum.

DeSantis also said Harris could also invite her own guests, including Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Harris was set to be in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to address the 20th Women's Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention, the Washington Examiner reported — and went to Jacksonville last month, where she blasted the Black history standards as "an attempt to gaslight us."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss the state's new African American history education standards that Harris called "propaganda."
kamala harris, ron desantis, black history
394
2023-52-01
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved