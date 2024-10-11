Dems Fret Harris Ceding Too Many Male Voters to Trump

Democrats are sounding the alarm that presidential nominee Kamala Harris is trailing Republican Donald Trump among the male vote – across the racial spectrum – by a lot with weeks to go before the election, with one donor asserting that "men are gone," The Hill reported Friday.

Recent polls show Harris trailing Trump by double digits in some battleground polls, while a New York Times/Siena poll found her trailing by 11 points nationally.

In battleground Arizona, Harris trails Trump by 12 points among Hispanic males in the 18-34 age group and by 20 points among Hispanic males 35-49. Another poll showed Harris' support among Black voters in Pennsylvania is lower than what President Joe Biden received when he won the state in 2020, and that's being driven by Black men.

"I don't think people understand what a big problem we have on our hands with men," one Democrat strategist told The Hill. "Black men, Hispanic men, men in general."

Given that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton among men by 11 points in 2016, some Democrats are pointing to misogyny, with one telling The Hill that "not everyone is ready to vote for a qualified woman to be president of the United States."

Republicans say that's a cheap excuse – male voters remember how Harris ran on a progressive, identity-driven platform in 2020.

"[T]hat approach just doesn't have much appeal to a broader range of men voters," Republican strategist Kevin Madden told The Hill. "Thinking you can solve that now by just saying, 'I own a Glock,' makes that effort even more difficult."

To combat Harris' icy draw with male voters, her campaign is sending running mate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to talk football and hunting in battleground Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin this weekend, The Hill reported.

That comes after former President Barack Obama lectured Black men in Pennsylvania about their hesitation voting for Harris.

"Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," he said in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

But one Democrat donor said it's too little, too late for Harris in 2024.

"Men are gone, at least for this cycle."