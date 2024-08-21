Harris Poll: Latinos Say Harris Better on Border

A new Axios Vibes survey showed Vice President Kamala Harris performing better or the same as President Joe Biden among Latinos when it comes to border security.

The survey was conducted by the Harris Poll and revealed nearly half of all Latinos in the poll (49%) say Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, is better on border security than Biden; 19% say she is about the same and 27% say she'd be worse.

Among Latino voters, 55% say Harris is better or about the same as Biden on border security, compared to 39% who say she'll be just as bad or worse, according to the poll.

Border security is not a chief of concern among Latino voters, ranking eighth, below issues like inflation, housing affordability, and jobs and wages. Just 19% of Latinos in the survey ranked border security as the most important issue facing the country, while only 5% of Latinos say a pathway to citizenship is the most crucial issue, according to the survey.

John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, told Axios that Harris gets to start with a clean slate with half or more Latino voters viewing her as just as good or better at providing a vision for the future than Biden. The poll has no relation to the vice president.

"She's got the benefit of the doubt and she's in a strong spot to start," Gerzema said.

The Harris Poll surveyed 3,604 U.S. adults online Aug. 9-13, with 575 identifying as Latino and 459 as Latino voters. The data for the overall population is accurate to within 1.9 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. The data for Latino voters is accurate to within 5.5 percentage points.