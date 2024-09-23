Harris, UAE Leader to Discuss Gaza Cease-fire Deal

Vice President Kamala Harris planned to discuss efforts to secure a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal in her meeting on Monday with the United Arab Emirates president, according to a White House official.

Harris and President Joe Biden were to meet separately with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first in what are expected to be a series of foreign leader gatherings during the week of the United Nations General Assembly.

They give Harris an opportunity to demonstrate national security chops at a time the Democratic administration is under increasing pressure to contain strife in the Middle East.

Israel attacked hundreds of Hezbollah targets on Monday in airstrikes which Lebanese health authorities said killed at least 182 people, making it the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict with its Iran-backed enemy.

The talks at the White House are also expected to include discussions on the Gulf state's involvement in the Sudan conflict and its plans for artificial intelligence, an ambitious effort also drawing interest from U.S. geopolitical rival China.