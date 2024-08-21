WATCH TV LIVE

Harris Trounced Trump in July Fundraising

By    |   Wednesday, 21 August 2024 03:38 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris is way ahead of former President Donald Trump when it comes to fundraising for the 2024 presidential election in November.

In July, the Harris campaign raised $204 million compared to $48 million that Trump's campaign raised, according to new FEC filings.

The Harris campaign had previously announced that the campaign and their committees raised $310 million in July, more than double the $138.7 million Trump and his committees raised, Axios reported.

Harris' figures include money raised before she officially launched her candidacy on July 21 after President Joe Biden dropped out. After Biden endorsed Harris, and she took control of his campaign finances.

The Democrat nominee also outspent Trump during the month, $81 million to $24 million, according to their FEC reports.

The campaign announced at the beginning of August, that it entered the month with $377 million in cash on hand, well above the $327 million Trump's team announced having to start the month.

While the candidates and their parties work together, the sums raised by the campaign are important because the campaigns are by law given steep discounts on television ads, while the parties and other allied groups must pay full price.

A more complete picture of each candidates' fundraising will become clear in October, when allied committees are required to report their fundraising numbers, Axios said.

-Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


