Trudeau: 'MAGA' Influencing Canadian Right on Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attributed the Canadian right's growing skepticism to supporting Ukraine to Donald Trump's "MAGA" influence.

Trudeau made the comments about the former United States president on Friday after the Conservative Party voted against a Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement in the Parliament.

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives – who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I'll admit it – turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau said.

The prime minister, standing beside European Commission President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, said those skeptical of Ukraine aid are "starting to parrot Russian disinformation" and "propaganda."

He specifically called out Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, who he will likely face in the next Canadian federal election on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

Nanos Research found in a poll published on Nov. 17 that Poilievre has a 15-point lead over Trudeau and a 17-point lead over the nation's third-largest bloc, the New Democratic Party.

"All Canadians should be concerned when the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poilievre turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, turn their backs on the international rules-based order and our support for the UN charter on territorial integrity," Trudeau warned.

Canada boasts one of the largest diasporas of Ukrainians in the world, The Hill noted.