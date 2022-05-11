×
Tags: justice department | supreme court | justices | security | protests | political violence | abortion

DOJ Bolstering Supreme Court Security Ahead of Abortion Ruling

Abortion activists protest outside the Supreme Court
Abortion activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Amanda Andrade Rhoades/AP)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 06:18 PM

The Justice Department said Wednesday it was stepping up security for members of the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of an anticipated ruling by the high court that could scale back abortion rights.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the court's existing police force, the Justice Department said. It did not provide further details.

"Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley wrote in a statement. "The attorney general directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices' safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police."

Abortion-rights supporters have held protests outside the homes of at least three conservative members of the court since the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined the right to abortion.

Protesters have also rallied outside the court building itself since the leak was published by Politico two weeks ago.

Justice Clarence Thomas, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, said last week the court would not be "bullied."

Polls show a majority of Americans support the right to abortion. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found 50% of Americans approved of the court, down from 57% in December 2021.

The Marshals Service, with 5,400 employees, is responsible for providing security at federal courts.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


