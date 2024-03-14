House Judiciary Threatens Fani Willis With Contempt

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday threatened to hold Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis in contempt if she doesn't comply with the panel's subpoena.

"While you have indicated that additional documents may be forthcoming in response to the Committee's subpoena, the Committee has yet to receive any additional responsive materials in the three weeks since your initial response," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote in a letter to Willis.

"Accordingly, the Committee expects that you will produce all responsive documents to the subpoena in the categories prioritized by the Committee no later than 12:00 p.m. on March 28, 2024. If you fail to do so, the Committee will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings."

Jordan's committee is seeking documents showing the receipt and use of federal grant funds issued by the Department of Justice.

"According to a recent report, your office unlawfully planned to use part of a $488,000 federal grant — earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention — to cover frivolous, unrelated expenses," the subpoena said.

The report comes as the presiding judge in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election subversion case readies to decide whether Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting the case over her romantic relationship with a top prosecutor.

Attorneys for Trump and some of his co-defendants accused Willis and Nathan Wade of lying on the witness stand about when their relationship began and told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that keeping the district attorney on the case threatens to undermine the public's confidence in the hugely consequential prosecution.

Willis' office, meanwhile, said the lawyers have failed to provide evidence that the district attorney benefited financially from the relationship with Wade, which the pair say ended last summer.

Adam Abbate, a prosecutor with the DA's office, accused the attorneys of pushing "speculation and conjecture" and trying to embarrass Willis with questions on the witness stand that Abbate said had nothing to do with the conflict of interest question.

