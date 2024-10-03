WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | biden | student | loan | forgiveness

Judge Allows Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Proceed

By    |   Thursday, 03 October 2024 03:17 PM EDT

The temporary restraining order preventing President Joe Biden from forgiving student loan debt for over 25 million Americans will expire after a federal judge delivered a loss to the Republican-led effort to stop the plan.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota, and Ohio filed a lawsuit against the aid package that includes debt cancellation for millions of dollars worth of student loans, arguing that the attempt is illegal and would harm student loan providers.

However, U.S. District Judge Randal Hall in Georgia ruled on Wednesday that the state lacked the standing to sue against the plan and therefore could not serve as the venue for the lawsuit. The judge ruled that the case should be transferred to Missouri since the suit claims that the plan would harm the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority.

"Based on Plaintiffs' reliance on MOHELA as its primary basis for standing, the Court finds the most equitable transfer would be to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri," Hall wrote in his decision.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education hit out at Republicans following the ruling in a statement to CNBC.

"The fact remains that this lawsuit reflects an ongoing effort by Republican elected officials who want to prevent millions of their own constituents from getting breathing room on their student loans," the spokesperson said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The temporary restraining order preventing President Joe Biden from forgiving student loan debt for over 25 million Americans will expire after a federal judge delivered a loss to the Republican-led effort to stop the plan.
judge, biden, student, loan, forgiveness
226
2024-17-03
Thursday, 03 October 2024 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved