Va. Anti-Israel Group Ordered to Release Records

A Virginia judge ordered the anti-Israel group American Muslims for Palestine to turn over records to state Attorney General Jason Miyares, who alleged that the group may have financially supported "terrorist organizations."

Judge Richard B. Campbell for the Richmond Circuit Court on Tuesday rejected the AMP's petition to set aside the Civil Investigative Demand (CID) from Miyares and ordered the group to release internal and financial documents to the attorney general's office.

Miyares first announced his investigation into the AMP in October, alleging that the organization "may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefiting or providing support to terrorist organizations."

According to the judge, Miyares "acted in good faith" when making his request for AMP's financial documents, ruling that this request "was entirely in [his] statutory authority."

"I am pleased with the Court's decision," Miyares told the Washington Free Beacon.

An attorney for AMP, Christina Jump, told the Free Beacon that the organization is "in full compliance with Virginia law" and claimed that the request for documents is a violation of the First Amendment.

"The attorney general doesn't have free reign to seek everything and anything it wants," Jump said.

She added, "There is simply no validity to what the attorney general seeks here," and dismissed the allegations against the AMP as "wide ranging and inflammatory," saying, "there is no evidence" that the group provided any financial support to foreign terrorist organizations.

Jump said that the AMP would seek to have the court clarify exactly what records the group must allow Miyares to acces.

"If compliance means providing information about every single donor and every single transaction," then the AMP will possibly fight the ruling on appeal," Jump said.