Hawley Introduces Bill to Send Tariff Rebate Checks

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation on Monday that would send rebate checks to working Americans from the proceeds generated by tariffs, following through on a promise he made last week.

Hawley's bill, titled the "American Worker Rebate Act," would send $600 per adult and dependent child.

Hawley vowed on Friday to introduce the legislation after President Donald Trump told reporters that he's "thinking about a rebate" after paying down the debt.

"Americans deserve a tax rebate after four years of Biden policies that have devastated families' savings and livelihoods. Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump's tariffs are returning to this country," Hawley said in a statement.

The amount of the rebate checks would increase should "tariff revenue exceed current projections for 2025," Hawley said in a release.

Hawley modeled the rebate after the COVID stimulus checks in 2020, setting up the program as a refundable tax credit.

The rebate would be reduced by 5% if the taxpayer's adjusted gross income exceeds $150,000 in a joint return, $112,500 in the case of a head of household, or $75,000 of an individual taxpayer.

The U.S. took in $27 billion in tariffs in June, an increase of $4 billion from May, the Treasury Department reported earlier this month.