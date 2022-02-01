Rep. Jim Jordan: Biden's Attack on 2nd Amendment Is 'Frightening'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is blasting the Biden administration for its “frightening” moves aimed at the Second Amendment.

Jordan made his comments Monday on the Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

“This is frightening,” he said. “You’ve got the FBI going after parents; you’ve got the [Department of Justice] setting up a domestic terrorism unit; and now we find out that the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] is going after law-abiding gun owners.

“I mean, I think about this: Hillary Clinton destroyed 30,000 emails while she was under investigation, and now every single gun purchase by a law-abiding American is being preserved. So what? That the federal government can set up a national database?

“This is scary stuff … what they’ve done with our First Amendment rights and now what they’re doing to our Second Amendment liberties … all from one administration, all in one single year.”

His remarks came as The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday that the Biden administration has almost 1 billion records dealing with Americans’ firearms purchases.

The Beacon attributed the details to “new information” it obtained from the ATF.

The outlet posted a letter sent to Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, from the ATF, which read in part: “The sole purpose of these systems is to trace firearms used in crimes, which is a valuable crime gun intelligence tool used in thousands of investigations by ATF and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

"As GAO [Government Accountability Office] reported, ‘ATF collects and maintains firearms transaction information in each system incident to the implementation of specific statutory authority and it does not exceed those statutory purposes.’

“In total, ATF manages 920,664,765 OBR [out of business records] as of November 2021. This includes digital and an estimated number of hard copy records that are awaiting image conversion. It is currently estimated that 865,787,086 of those records are in digitalized format.”