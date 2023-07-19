Sen. Tester Compares Trump to Dictator at Fundraiser

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat incumbent who is seeking reelection in Montana, is seen in a leaked donor video comparing former President Donald Trump to a dictator, saying he believes "more in dictatorships" than democracy or the "power of the people."

"We've got too many people, and had one in particular in office not long ago that didn't believe in democracy and power of the people — believed more in dictatorships," the Montana Democrat said in a video obtained by The Daily Caller from his remarks at an event on Zoom hosted by Force Multiplier earlier this month.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., also spoke at the event for the group, which was organized after the election in 2016 as an anti-Trump organization formed to "check on Republican power." It works to raise money for Democrat candidates.

Republican Montana businessman Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, is challenging Tester, who is in his third term in office, in the 2024 election. There is also talk that Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., could enter the race, but he has not announced a decision.

Tester's office did not respond to The Caller's request for comment.