Joint Base Andrews on Lockdown Due to Reports of Security Breach

Joint Base Andrews was put on lockdown Sunday night after there were reports of a security breach and a man with a gun.

According to reporters, police were searching for two suspects with an unspecified weapon who ran past the security gate at JBA. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff departed JBA on Marine Two before the security breach. A soldier at JBA confirmed that there were no shots fired.

The four cabinet members who traveled back with Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Miguel Cardona, Marcia Fudge and EPA Administrator Michael Regan, are all safely off base. They were returning from a trip to Selma, Alabama, for a "Bloody Sunday" anniversary event.

JBA was still locked down as of 9:30 p.m.EST. According to local news reports, one of the men was caught and a gun was recovered. The other suspect was still on the loose.