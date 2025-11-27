Speaker Johnson Meeting with Indiana Republicans Over Redistricting

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will be holding a conference call with Indiana House Republicans this weekend ahead of a special session in the Indiana Statehouse about redrawing its congressional maps, two people told Politico.

Johnson had previously been hands-off on redistricting, repeatedly saying it was an issue for individual states to resolve and that he was not involved.

The conference call will take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m., Politico reported.

Last week, Johnson called Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray after Bray said Senate Republicans would not convene to advance new maps, Politico reported.

Johnson told Bray about the importance of Republicans holding their razor thin majority in the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, according to Politico.

Indiana Republicans would redraw the 1st and 7th Congressional delegation to make them more GOP-leaning in their proposed maps, giving Republicans a chance at netting additional seats in the House.

Following the call, Bray said state Republicans would make a final decision on redistricting when they meet for their special session on Monday, Dec. 8.

Three federal judges ruled Wednesday that North Carolina's newly redrawn congressional maps can be used during the 2026 midterm elections.

North Carolina's map is likely to give Republicans an additional House seat as they try to retain their razor-thin majority.

States such as Texas and Missouri have redrawn their maps to give Republicans additional seats in Congress, while California voters approved a proposition that could give Democrats five additional seats.

Virginia and Maryland are considering redrawing their congressional maps while efforts to redistrict in Kansas stalled.