Johnson & Johnson to Cut Drug Prices in Exchange for Tariff Exemptions

Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to cut drug prices for Americans in exchange for exemptions from tariffs.
"The joint agreement meets the requests laid out by President [Donald] Trump to the industry and provides the company's pharmaceutical products an exemption from tariffs," J&J said in a statement.
Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The Trump administration announced in December that it had reached agreements with nine major pharmaceutical companies to cut the prices of their medicines for the government's Medicaid program and for cash-paying consumers, aiming to bring U.S. drug costs in line with those in other wealthy countries.
J&J said Thursday that it will build two new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
