Speaker Johnson Shares Fraud Check Site Amid ActBlue Probe

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has unveiled a website where Americans can check if their names were used for unauthorized political donations as House Republicans expand their investigation into potential foreign influence on the ActBlue fundraising platform, Just the News reported.

House investigators are examining whether entities from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China may have directed funds to support Democrat campaigns in 2024 through ActBlue.

The expanded probe has requested any Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) that U.S. financial institutions may have filed regarding transactions involving ActBlue. These reports are part of financial institutions' standard procedures for monitoring for signs of money laundering or illicit activity.

"There's now more evidence that illicit overseas donors are using the corrupt Democrat donor platform ActBlue to exploit campaign finance loopholes and make donations in the names of people without their knowledge. These are fraudulent, ILLEGAL practices that CANNOT be tolerated." Speaker Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Johnson encourages Americans to check their information to see if they have been unknowingly listed as donors. The effort aims to make the process transparent and provide a means for individuals to verify their involvement — or lack thereof — in political contributions.

You can find out if you are a victim of political donor identity theft here: https://checkmydonation.org/

ActBlue, a key player in online fundraising for Democratic and progressive causes, has denied wrongdoing and emphasized its compliance history. In a statement marking its 20th anniversary earlier this year, ActBlue highlighted its long-standing reputation.

"Democratic and progressive campaigns have trusted ActBlue's two-decade-long track record of innovation and dependability to deliver during big fundraising moments," the platform noted.

Despite ActBlue's assertions of cooperation, Republican lawmakers are pushing for greater scrutiny of its operations. The focus on SARs is particularly significant, as such reports are intended to flag unusual financial transactions that could indicate money laundering, including attempts by foreign actors to support political activities covertly.