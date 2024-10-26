WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnson | act | blue | probe

Speaker Johnson Shares Fraud Check Site Amid ActBlue Probe

By    |   Saturday, 26 October 2024 10:59 AM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has unveiled a website where Americans can check if their names were used for unauthorized political donations as House Republicans expand their investigation into potential foreign influence on the ActBlue fundraising platform, Just the News reported.

House investigators are examining whether entities from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China may have directed funds to support Democrat campaigns in 2024 through ActBlue.

The expanded probe has requested any Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) that U.S. financial institutions may have filed regarding transactions involving ActBlue. These reports are part of financial institutions' standard procedures for monitoring for signs of money laundering or illicit activity.

"There's now more evidence that illicit overseas donors are using the corrupt Democrat donor platform ActBlue to exploit campaign finance loopholes and make donations in the names of people without their knowledge. These are fraudulent, ILLEGAL practices that CANNOT be tolerated." Speaker Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Johnson encourages Americans to check their information to see if they have been unknowingly listed as donors. The effort aims to make the process transparent and provide a means for individuals to verify their involvement — or lack thereof  —  in political contributions.

You can find out if you are a victim of political donor identity theft here: https://checkmydonation.org/

ActBlue, a key player in online fundraising for Democratic and progressive causes, has denied wrongdoing and emphasized its compliance history. In a statement marking its 20th anniversary earlier this year, ActBlue highlighted its long-standing reputation.

"Democratic and progressive campaigns have trusted ActBlue's two-decade-long track record of innovation and dependability to deliver during big fundraising moments," the platform noted.

Despite ActBlue's assertions of cooperation, Republican lawmakers are pushing for greater scrutiny of its operations. The focus on SARs is particularly significant, as such reports are intended to flag unusual financial transactions that could indicate money laundering, including attempts by foreign actors to support political activities covertly.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has unveiled a website where Americans can check if their names were used for unauthorized political donations as House Republicans expand their investigation into potential foreign influence on the ActBlue fundraising platform.
johnson, act, blue, probe
317
2024-59-26
Saturday, 26 October 2024 10:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved