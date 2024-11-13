Senate Majority Leader-Elect: On Board With Trump

Senate Majority Leader-elect John Thune, R-S.D., announced plans to enact an "ambitious agenda" to advance President-elect Donald Trump's policies, emphasizing a unified Republican effort to reverse Biden-era policies, Mediaite reported.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Thune, chosen Wednesday by secret ballot, outlined his vision for the Republican-led Congress, promising significant action to meet what he called a "mandate" from American voters.

"This Republican team is united. We are on one team. We are excited to reclaim the majority and to get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump's agenda," Thune said.

Thune said the GOP majority aims to address issues he claims were exacerbated under the Biden-Harris administration and Democratic Senate leadership. According to Thune, Republicans are ready to "clean up the mess left by the Biden-Harris-Schumer agenda."

Thune said key areas of focus include stricter enforcement of border security laws, reducing bureaucratic constraints, and achieving energy dominance for the U.S.

"We will make sure that the president and his team have the tools and support that they need to enforce border security laws and to remove the violent criminals who are wreaking havoc in every one of our states," he said, highlighting public safety as a critical Republican priority.

Thune also pledged to reduce regulatory barriers that he argues have stifled economic growth under the Biden administration.

Thune also reiterated a commitment to restoring what he described as "American energy dominance," a policy goal to reduce energy costs and bolster national security. Thune expressed confidence in his leadership role and appreciation for his colleagues' support, pledging to lead the entire Republican conference with a commitment to unity.

"We will have an ambitious agenda, and we'll take each and every Republican working together to be successful," he said.

With Republican control of the House, Senate, and White House, the GOP is positioned to advance its legislative priorities with fewer obstacles. While the 218-member majority has yet to be officially achieved, Newsmax has projected a Republican majority in the House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also viewed election results as a directive from voters.

"We are ready to deliver on America's mandate in the next Congress," Johnson said, according to Spectrum News.