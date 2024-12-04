La. Treasurer to Challenge Sen. Cassidy in '26 GOP Primary

Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming announced he will challenge Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in the 2026 Republican primary, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Louisiana Republicans have indicated for months that someone would challenge Cassidy, one of seven GOP senators who voted to impeach President-elect Donald Trump after he left office in 2021. Cassidy is one of just three who remain in the upper chamber. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine are the others.

"I cannot fully express the deep sense of pride I have, having served President Trump in the West Wing of the White House as he was literally fighting for his political life against those who were attacking him and turning their backs on him," Fleming said in a statement, according to The Hill. "But the opportunity to stand with him for the principles of America First is why I seek to serve the citizens of Louisiana in the United States Senate."

Cassidy had sought to reset his relationship with Trump as the campaign started to pivot in the president-elect's favor. In June, Cassidy met with Trump at the Senate Republican Conference.

"Just met with my colleagues and President Trump," Cassidy said in a news release. "I was elected to work for Louisiana and the United States of America. I commit to working with President Trump if he is the next president — and it appears he is going to be — to make things better for all."

A spokesperson for Cassidy responded to Fleming's statement, suggesting Trump's transition team passed on offering him a job in the administration, according to The Hill.

"I thought he wanted to be state treasurer?" the spokesperson said. "John Fleming wants to get out of Louisiana. He publicly said he wanted a job in the Trump administration, and apparently, they didn't want him. So after less than a year as state treasurer, he's looking for another job to return to Washington."

Cassidy has been positive about some of Trump's Cabinet nominees and has indicated he's willing to consider recess appointments if Democrats put up significant resistance.