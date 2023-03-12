×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe lieberman | israel | saudi arabia | china

Lieberman Urges US to Facilitate Mideast Talks

By    |   Sunday, 12 March 2023 04:39 PM EDT

With China brokering talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., is warning the U.S. needs to remain engaged in the region to avoid giving China ground there.

"This has been an amazing week in Middle Eastern politics," Lieberman told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on 77 WABC N.Y.

Saudi Arabia is seeking three things America can still provide, Lieberman told host John Catsimatidis: a "security guarantee," access to defense weaponry, and a civilian nuclear program.

"That's their ask," Lieberman said. "We can give them a lot of that and not jeopardize ourselves — certainly not our economy, because they want to do business with us — and also improve the security of the Middle East.

"We've got to do that consulting with our No. 1 ally there, which is Israel: the one country America can count on to be with us in a moment of conflict or crisis."

The U.S. must bring Israel and Saudi Arabia to talks, building on the Trump administration Abraham Accords, he continued.

"The negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are a real opportunity for us to prove to the Saudis that we will stick with them," he said.

"It would be the big one. It would be the game changer."

The U.S. allowing China to fill any void of diplomacy would be dangerous, he concluded.

"The U.S. has to remain actively involved in the Middle East. And any thought of somehow we could pull away to the Asia Pacific because of China, it just doesn't go because China's going everywhere else in the world, including the Middle East," he said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
With China brokering talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., is warning the U.S. needs to remain engaged in the region to avoid giving China ground there.
joe lieberman, israel, saudi arabia, china
268
2023-39-12
Sunday, 12 March 2023 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved