Zelenskyy Invites Biden to Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he believes President Joe Biden will visit Ukraine.

"You think he will?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked Zelenskyy in his "State of the Union" show.

"I think he will," Zelenskyy responded. "But it's his decision, of course. And about the safety situation, it depends; I mean that- ... But I think ... he's the leader of United States and that's why he should come here to see."

According to the New York Post, Biden told reporters upon his visit to Poland that he was interested in visiting the war-torn country but claimed others were preventing him.

"They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what's going on in Ukraine," Biden said during a humanitarian operations briefing in southeastern Poland. Biden did not clarify who "they" were.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki discounted the possibility of Biden visiting the country.

"He is ready for anything," Psaki told the "Pod Save America" podcast. "The man likes a fast car, some aviators — he's ready to go to Ukraine, (but) we are not sending the president to Ukraine."

Many other world leaders have already made the trek. Recently, after Russian troops had pulled back from their invasion of Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelenskyy, and the two men walked the streets of the capitol in a show of solidarity.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week said there were no plans for a presidential trip to Ukraine.

"President Biden," Sullivan says, "doesn't currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons."

Currently, Biden is facing mounting pressures across the political aisle to supply more weapons to Ukraine, despite the recent armament of $800 million in military aid.

"What the Ukrainians need desperately are long-range fires, rockets, artillery, and drones, that can disrupt or destroy the systems that are causing so much damage in the Ukrainian cities, and which also play a critical role in this next phase, if and when it begins," Ret. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told CBS's "Face the Nation."

Zelenskyy on Sunday said Ukraine should also prepare for the chance of nuclear war.

"We shouldn't wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons​.​ … We must prepare for that​," the Ukrainian president said.

On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns said that the U.S. cannot "take lightly" the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons as it grows more desperate in its military attack on Ukraine.

"Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns stated.